Evergy sends reminders for upcoming monthly bill increase

A reminder has been sent out to Evergy customers on Friday, March 24, pertaining to a monthly increase that will begin in April.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A reminder has been sent out to Evergy customers on Friday, March 24, regarding a monthly increase that will begin in April.

An agreement was made between the Kansas Corporation Commission and Evergy back in June of 2022. The contract states it will allow the energy company to recover the costs it sustained during the 2021 winter storm Uri by raising prices by two dollars.

The agreement states that from April 2023 to March 2025, a monthly charge of $2.82 will be added to each bill.

Evergy noted in its email “that the charge will NOT be included as a separate line item but will be part of the Fuel Used in Power Generation category.”

When winter storm Uri went through the region in February 2021, energy shortages drove natural gas and electricity prices to skyrocket, leading to Evergy’s overall cost to supply energy, repair the infrastructure, resolve outages, and pay for staff’s overtime being far beyond what was typically budgeted.

That same agreement also states that the Kansas City area will see a monthly increase of $6.60 for one year.

