Chaz loves his toy - and would love for people to support a “baby shower” for puppies and kittens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting ready for spring puppy and kitten season with a “baby shower” for its foster program.

Emi Griess from HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas with Chaz the dog (and his bright yellow stuffed toy!) to talk about the event.

Tiny kittens and puppies that come to the shelter first go to foster homes. This is the fourth year for the baby shower to support special items the foster families will need. It is a drive-through event in shelter’s parking lot at SW 21st and Belle. People are invited to drop off donations, and they’ll be entered in prize drawings, and can enjoy refreshments and a selfie station. Find details about the event here. You can find their Amazon wish list of items they need, including milk replacer and leashes, here.

Chaz, by the way, is a male, pit bull mix, who’s around four years old. He’s been at the shelter for more than 80 days. HHHS continues its “name your price” dog adoption special. People can choose their own adoption fee (minimum $20).

