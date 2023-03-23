Wednesday’s Child - Skylor

Wednesday's Child - Skylor
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all fun and games at Bonkers in Southwest Topeka, and that’s where we meet 15-year old Skylor.

This high school freshman is a man of few words, but says he does like the 9th grade.

“I don’t know what to say about it, it’s better than middle school. Longer classes, track. I’m doing javelin, I’m just doing javelin.”

In his foster home, Skylor’s a typical kid. Like most teenage boys, he spends his time gaming. A ticket out of foster care, into adoption, isn’t always easy to come by. But Skylor says he’s hoping for a loving family who will keep him connected to his older brother and prepare him for life on his own.

“Probably be in the military.. a mechanic in the military.. I’m in automotive.. taking it all through high school.”

But until he can enlist, Skylor needs to be recruited by people who will love and care for him and give him a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Skylor
Cpt. Ty Forche
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Fire captain recovering from crash ready to return
Izaya, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Izaya
Wednesday's Child - Izaya