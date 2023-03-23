Wednesday’s Child - Skylor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all fun and games at Bonkers in Southwest Topeka, and that’s where we meet 15-year old Skylor.

This high school freshman is a man of few words, but says he does like the 9th grade.

“I don’t know what to say about it, it’s better than middle school. Longer classes, track. I’m doing javelin, I’m just doing javelin.”

In his foster home, Skylor’s a typical kid. Like most teenage boys, he spends his time gaming. A ticket out of foster care, into adoption, isn’t always easy to come by. But Skylor says he’s hoping for a loving family who will keep him connected to his older brother and prepare him for life on his own.

“Probably be in the military.. a mechanic in the military.. I’m in automotive.. taking it all through high school.”

But until he can enlist, Skylor needs to be recruited by people who will love and care for him and give him a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

