Wamego looking for community input on future direction

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wamego is preparing to guide development for the next decade-plus.

The city says it’s begun work on Vision Wamego 2023, its strategic plan for the next 10 to 15 years.

The City Commission says a steering committee comprised of Wamego residents is looking for community feedback to guide that plan.

Several public meetings and surveys are planned throughout the process. The first survey is available now.

You can find the survey here or on the post below.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.