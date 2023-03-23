USDA announces grants to help rural Kansans repair homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of grants to help rural Kansans repair homes damaged by snowstorms or wildfires in 2022.

USDA said the homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 22 counties in Kansas are eligible for the funding.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” said Christy Davis, USDA Rural Development Kansas State Director. “That’s why the USDA stands ready to help people across rural Kansas access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”

USDA said the grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disaster in calendar year 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low limits based on their household size and county.

Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

Homes must be located in a Presidentially declared disaster areas 2022.

USDA said residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding:

Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ford, Graham, Gray, Harvey, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Phillips, Reno, Rooks, Rush, Stafford, Trego, and Wallace.

For more information on how to apply, contact KSDirect@ks.usda.gov.

USDA said this additional funding will assist eligible organizations to help rural people repair and improve their homes. It will also help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.

