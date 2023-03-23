Two arrested following narcotics search warrant

Jason T. Fisher, 43, and Carrie Abram, 38, were arrested foloowing a search warrant where officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and firearms. Both were then transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.(Phil Anderson)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man and woman have been arrested following the serving of a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison St. The search warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.

Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and firearms while conducting the search warrant.

As a result, Jason T. Fisher, 43, and Carrie Abram, 38, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Jason T. Fisher:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Distribution of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Unlawful acquire proceeds from drug transaction
  • Drug tax stamp
  • Counterfeiting currency
  • Arrest Warrant

Carrie Abram:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Distribution of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Unlawful acquire proceeds from drug transaction
  • Drug tax stamp
  • Counterfeiting currency
  • Arrest Warrant

