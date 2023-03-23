Two arrested following narcotics search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man and woman have been arrested following the serving of a search warrant.
The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison St. The search warrant is related to an ongoing investigation.
Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and firearms while conducting the search warrant.
As a result, Jason T. Fisher, 43, and Carrie Abram, 38, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Jason T. Fisher:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Distribution of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen property
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Unlawful acquire proceeds from drug transaction
- Drug tax stamp
- Counterfeiting currency
- Arrest Warrant
Carrie Abram:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Distribution of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen property
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Unlawful acquire proceeds from drug transaction
- Drug tax stamp
- Counterfeiting currency
- Arrest Warrant
