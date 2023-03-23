TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
It’s been one year since Jerome Tang was named head coach at K-State
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms