Topeka West students share story of importance of theater in schools

March is Theater in Our Schools Month, and Topeka West students have taken their advocacy actions on the road.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - March is Theatre in Our Schools Month.

A group of students from Topeka West High School has been busy, sharing the message of what the arts add to their educational experience.

Their itinerary included a stop at Eye on NE Kansas. Sophomore Phoebe Edgerton-Kufahl and Junior Charlie White shared how they’ve visited with the Kansas Legislature, Topeka City Council and USD 501 Board of Education. They also talked about how being involved in theatre has improved their confidence and overall educational experience.

Phoebe and Charlie also talked about Topeka West’s upcoming productions. “The Garden,” which was written by a group of students, and will be directed and designed by students, is April 6-8. Their main stage show, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” also will be directed by a senior. The curtain rises for it April 20-22.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

