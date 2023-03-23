Topeka man arrested for forgery; attempt to elude

Topeka Police Department responded to a call about forgery just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Topeka Police Department responded to a call about forgery just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Silver Lake Bank located at 2100 SW Urish Rd.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department responded to a call about forgery just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at Silver Lake Bank at 2100 SW Urish Rd.

With assistance from the bank, Topeka Police Department said they identified the suspect as Grant Molinar, 36, of Topeka. They determined he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Upon arrival at the bank, officers observed a vehicle speeding away and committing several traffic infractions. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Topeka Police Department said this was not a pursuit, but officers remained in the area. Officers located Molinar in the 3000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd., where he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on his warrant as well as the following charges:

  • Forgery; making or altering a written instrument; 3rd/sub conviction
  • Forgery; Distributing or issues written instrument; 3rd/sub conviction
  • Flee or attempt to elude; commission of any felony
  • Driving while license suspended; Misd
  • Identity Theft
  • Possession of stolen property; Felony
  • Improper Stop or Turn Signal

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Shawnee County Warning Siren
SNCO Commissioners approve siren upgrades, playground additions among other projects
Ric Barron
Musician Ric Barron blends influences with new solo music
Ric Barron
Musician Ric Barron blends influences with new solo music
Young thespians interested in the theatre world learned all facets of the industry through a...
Aspiring thespians learn performing arts at annual TPAC clinic