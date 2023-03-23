Topeka man arrested for forgery; attempt to elude

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department responded to a call about forgery just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at Silver Lake Bank at 2100 SW Urish Rd.

With assistance from the bank, Topeka Police Department said they identified the suspect as Grant Molinar, 36, of Topeka. They determined he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Upon arrival at the bank, officers observed a vehicle speeding away and committing several traffic infractions. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Topeka Police Department said this was not a pursuit, but officers remained in the area. Officers located Molinar in the 3000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd., where he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on his warrant as well as the following charges:

Forgery; making or altering a written instrument; 3rd/sub conviction

Forgery; Distributing or issues written instrument; 3rd/sub conviction

Flee or attempt to elude; commission of any felony

Driving while license suspended; Misd

Identity Theft

Possession of stolen property; Felony

Improper Stop or Turn Signal

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.