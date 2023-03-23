Topeka hockey comeback may be on thin ice

A logo for a possible new Topeka hockey team, the Golden City Bombers, was revealed Wednesday,...
A logo for a possible new Topeka hockey team, the Golden City Bombers, was revealed Wednesday, March 22, 2023 on Twitter.(@GCBombers)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans to bring hockey back to Topeka may already be on thin ice.

Mathew Torgerson, who announced the effort on a podcast and created a Twitter account for the team Wednesday afternoon, took to social media late Wednesday night to say he’s now parted ways with the group.

Torgerson said he learned new information about the head of Hammerstone Holdings, Brian Touchstone, that raised credibility issues.

“I truly thought I was in the right place following the right person who needed and saw value in my skills and knowledge,” Torgerson wrote. “I thought things were being done with proper business men behind it all and at this time I cannot say for sure if they are or aren’t.”

Torgerson said in a podcast Wednesday that Hammerstone Holdings was in talks with the FPHL (Federal Prospect Hockey League) to bring the Golden City Bombers to Topeka as an expansion team. They said they hoped to have the team up and running in time for the 2023/2024 season. The podcast has since been removed, and the lone tweet on the @GCBombers account is now deleted.

13 NEWS also heard back Thursday from the FPHL. They said they received a request for an application for an expansion team in Topeka, but it has not been returned. When and if it is returned, the league says their executive committee would need to approve.

Stormont Vail Events Center general manager Kellen Seitz confirmed Wednesday that he’d spoken with a group interested in bringing a hockey team back to Topeka. However, he said everything was in the early stages, with nothing confirmed.

13 NEWS has twice reached Touchstone by phone. Both times he said he was busy, but would call back.

Topeka last had a hockey team from 2018 to 2020. The Topeka Pilots played at the SVEC until their second season was cut short by the COVID pandemic. They’d already announced plans to relocate to Kansas City for what would have been their 2020-2021 season. Before that, Topeka hosted various teams, including the RoadRunners, Tarantulas and Scarecrows.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

University of Kansas Achievement and Assessment Institute’s Center for Certification and...
KU offers new remote training for volunteer firefighters
Woman rescued from SUV after early-morning crash west of Topeka
Woman rescued from SUV after early-morning crash west of Topeka
Funeral service set for two-year-old hit by a vehicle
Funeral service set for two-year-old hit by a vehicle
Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle console and gear shift...
Riley County Police Department investigates theft of vehicle console, gear shift