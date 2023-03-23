Thursday forecast: Cloudy and cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cloudy and cool temperatures continue through the weekend. Saturday looks to be the highest probability of getting sun and with light winds will be the nicest day. While it won’t be all day washouts, Friday and Sunday will have the highest chances for rain to exist somewhere in northeast KS through the day.

Taking Action:

Other than mist or drizzle from morning fog, measurable rainfall will hold off until 3am tomorrow at the earliest. Still monitoring Friday into Friday night and Sunday into Sunday night with the best timeframes for measurable rain.

Snow can’t be ruled out Saturday morning or Monday morning mainly north of I-70 however at this time not expecting any accumulation but could create a few slick spots especially with the colder temperatures for Monday morning.

Keep checking back daily for updates (both in the morning and in the evening) as this weather pattern remains active and changes are likely as confidence increases and specific details become more in focus with what to expect.



If you’re wanting mild weather with sunny skies, you may have to wait until April. The last part of March is going to be more clouds than sun and several chances for rain. The good news is, at least the way long range models are setting up severe weather remain low to no risk.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy including fog. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops after 3am. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers through the day. Models indicate different scenarios on how long rain will last and how widespread the rain will be. There is a possibility it is completely dry all day, check back later today and tomorrow morning for an update. Highs will range from mid 40s to mid 50s depending on rain or if it remains dry. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

The chance for showers continue into Friday night but should be dry for most of Saturday with high in the mid-upper 50s. Winds around 10 mph. or less.

The rain chance increases again late Saturday night through Sunday night. Again we’ll have to fine-tune specific details as we get closer.

The cool weather continues Monday and Tuesday and it is worth noting one model is indicating rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning so it is something to monitor. A warming trend is expected Wednesday and Thursday before a possible cool down by Friday and Saturday. Best chance for rain is Wednesday night into Thursday.

