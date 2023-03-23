SNCO Commissioners approve siren upgrades, playground additions among other projects

Shawnee County Warning Siren
Shawnee County Warning Siren
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission approved several projects at Thursday morning’s meeting.

Commissioners approved a $252,253 contract with Playscape Recreation to install new equipment and resurface various playgrounds. That will be funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Shawnee County Emergency Management saw its bid approved to upgrade Outdoor Warning Sirens with solar panels.

A $45,231 purchase of new tasers and related equipment was approved for the Department of Corrections. That will be partially funded by the 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance grant program.

The Commission also approved various IT requests for the county, and acknowledged the resignation of the Silver Lake Township Clerk Tom Noble.

