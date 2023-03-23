Riley County Police Department investigates theft of vehicle console, gear shift

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle console and gear shift in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said they responded to a report for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property around 1:15 p.m. at the 300 block of N. 4th St.

Riley County Police Department said a 23-year-old reported his car was broken into sometime over the past five weeks and the radio, center console, and gear shift were stolen from inside the vehicle.

The estimated total loss associated with the case is approximately $3,600.

Riley County Police Department said anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows Kansans to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

