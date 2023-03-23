Previous ‘Topeka Pizza’ location to become local home improvement business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The building most recently known as ‘Topeka Pizza’ has a new business in store for the public.

What was once ‘Topeka Pizza,’ located at 1630 SW Arvonia Pl., suffered a fire in August 2021 that caused roughly $50,000 in damage. Before that, it was a shakes restaurant, a Mexican restaurant, and Bobo’s Drive-in, but now a Topeka-based business will fix up the place and set up shop.

Counter Craft LLC. will join forces with a cabinet company called Kitchen and Bath Design to offer customers a selection of countertops and cabinetry for their next renovation project. Counter Craft’s sales manager, Adam Harpe, said what he finds great about this new business is that customers can walk in, request assistance, and its professional staff members will help with a project from start to finish.

“That’s actually one of the beautiful parts about this particular location — is it will be walk-in,” said Harpe. “So, we are going to have a physical location that will be fully staffed, Monday through Saturday. It’s going to allow people to come in here. We are going to have 20 full-sized slabs outside that you can view at any time. We are also going to have some remnants outside, so if you are looking to just redo a bathroom countertop, a laundry room, a bar downstairs, stuff like that, you will have the ability to take a look.”

The building may have changed hands multiple times, but Harpe believes the location is in the right spot for a local home improvement business.

“I felt like this actually kind of the home improvement area of Topeka,” said Harpe. “You’ve got Lowe’s right across the street, you’ve got Menard’s just right up the road off of 17th, so a lot of people that are traveling this area are looking for home improvement products. It’s an easy place to get to. We are going to have a lot of products to show, and, obviously, we will be able to kind of showcase our talents with what we are capable of doing inside your kitchen and bathroom remodels.”

Counter Crafts is also a Topeka-based business with another location at 9234 NE Indian Creek Rd.

If all goes well, Harpe says the expected opening date will be May 1. During the grand opening, the new business plans to host door prizes, giveaways, a remnants sale, and a food truck vendor offering burgers and hotdogs for attendees.

