Musician Ric Barron blends influences with new solo music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka musician and two-time Kansas Music Hall of Famer is still rocking the stage with his friends, but Ric Barron also has been busy creating music of his own.

Barron recently released his disc “Legacy.” He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the project and his career.

Barron performed with Scatband in the 70s and 80s, and spent 22 years with The Exceptions after that. He’s currently with The Mix, as well as The Catz Trio alongside his wife Marta and friend Joel Davidson.

Exceptions bandmate Randy Wills recorded Legacy as his studio. You can find it on all major streaming platforms.

