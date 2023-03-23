More than four arrested in Miami and Linn County drug bust

An investigation that began in December led to six arrests on Mar. 22.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Osawatomie and La Cygne Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that began in December led to six arrests on Mar. 22.

Between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants and arrest warrants at a residence in Osawatomie and at two residences in La Cygne, Kansas.

During the searches, law enforcement located methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash.

During the joint investigation, over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, some of which is believed to contain fentanyl.

Charles Eslick Jr. ,49, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

Deanne Burkhart, 55, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julia Spears ,50, and Bernie Stuteville, 60, were arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny R. Harper, 58, , was arrested for distribution of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cindy Ballou, 45, was arrested during the search warrant for having outstanding warrants for driving while suspended with no proof of insurance.

Formal charges are pending.

