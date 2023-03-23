KS Legislature Wrap: House advances several bills on Final action

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers voted on final action for several bills Thursday.

The House Substitution for Senate Bill 113 is the legislature’s second proposal for the state’s education budget. Along with education appropriations, the plan includes provisions from House Bill 2271. Those provisions would allow private school students to participate in athletics through their local school district and establish an online portal for parents to view a school’s curriculum, transfer numbers, and copies of all state-required exams.

It was passed through the Kansas House on a 75-48 vote. It will head back to the Senate. The House previously approved the other proposal, Senate Bill 83, but the Senate is still set to work through the amendments they made next week.

The House also approved legislation amending the Governmental Ethics Commission’s authority to investigate campaign violations. The House Substitution for Senate Bill 208 passed 119-3. It subjects the commission’s actions to several state reviews and establishes a five-year statute of limitations for complaints. It will go back to the Senate.

House Bill 2436 passed through final action 85-38. Requested by Attorney General Kris Kobach, the bill prohibits state agencies and other political subdivisions from weighing environmental or social factors when considering contracts. It now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Shawnee County Warning Siren
SNCO Commissioners approve siren upgrades, playground additions among other projects
Ric Barron
Musician Ric Barron blends influences with new solo music
Ric Barron
Musician Ric Barron blends influences with new solo music
Topeka Police Department responded to a call about forgery just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Topeka man arrested for forgery; attempt to elude
Young thespians interested in the theatre world learned all facets of the industry through a...
Aspiring thespians learn performing arts at annual TPAC clinic