KS Legislature Wrap: House advances several bills on Final action

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers voted on final action for several bills Thursday.

The House Substitution for Senate Bill 113 is the legislature’s second proposal for the state’s education budget. Along with education appropriations, the plan includes provisions from House Bill 2271. Those provisions would allow private school students to participate in athletics through their local school district and establish an online portal for parents to view a school’s curriculum, transfer numbers, and copies of all state-required exams.

It was passed through the Kansas House on a 75-48 vote. It will head back to the Senate. The House previously approved the other proposal, Senate Bill 83, but the Senate is still set to work through the amendments they made next week.

The House also approved legislation amending the Governmental Ethics Commission’s authority to investigate campaign violations. The House Substitution for Senate Bill 208 passed 119-3. It subjects the commission’s actions to several state reviews and establishes a five-year statute of limitations for complaints. It will go back to the Senate.

House Bill 2436 passed through final action 85-38. Requested by Attorney General Kris Kobach, the bill prohibits state agencies and other political subdivisions from weighing environmental or social factors when considering contracts. It now goes to the Senate.

