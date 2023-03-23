Kansas City man serves prison time for drug trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man who led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to 195 months in prison for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said, according to court documents, in October 2022, Russell Loomis, 50, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said in September 2019, Loomis went to a home in Kansas City, Kan., to deliver approximately 86 grams of methamphetamine in a controlled buy set up by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Loomis drove away from the residence, and a short time later, the Kansas City, Mo., police attempted to pull him over. Loomis refused to stop and initiated a chase in which multiple law enforcement agencies and an aerial unit joined in the pursuit. Loomis struck two DEA vehicles, a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle, and a Kansas Department of Transportation dump truck before losing control and crashing.

He was then taken into custody. Law enforcement found 150.6 grams of methamphetamine and guns in his vehicle.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Olathe Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Faiza Alhambra, Trent Krug, and Michelle McFarlane prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.