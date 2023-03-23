Kansas Children’s Discovery Center sets spring-break attendance record

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave., set a spring-break attendance...
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave., set a spring-break attendance record this past week.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a special traveling exhibit, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center set a spring-break attendance record this past week.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center officials on Wednesday said 7,461 visitors came to the museum from March 10 to 18.

Museum officials said a number of factors contributed to the record-breaking attendance, including the nationally traveling “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit.”

Officials said the “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” exhibit came from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center officials said the traveling exhibit is based on the award-winning PBS KIDS television series that follows the adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends.

The exhibit is sponsored locally by the Topeka Lodging Association.

More than a third of spring break visitors lived outside of Shawnee County.

In addition to a spring break record, the museum saw the single largest day attendance with 1,192 visitors on March 16, when a free admission night took place.

The free admission night, sponsored by Evergy, saw 386 visitors come to the museum after 5 p.m., when they were able to play at no charge

The museum offers free nights on the third Thursday of each month, sponsored by local businesses.

Spring break programming included seven different science programs to help children experience engineering, chemistry, art, and math.

The museum also had a Sensory Friendly Sunday morning in which children with autism or special sensory needs could come to the museum for a calm, sensory-friendly playtime just at no charge.

The nonprofit Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened in 2011 at 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Since it opened, the museum has seen more than 800,000 visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
A Haysville postal worker has been accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.
Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards from mail
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Funeral services have been scheduled for Ximena Perez, a two-year-old girl who was involved in...
Funeral service set for two-year-old involved in fatal crash in SE Topeka
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a handgun during a vehicle burglary that was...
Handgun stolen during car burglary in Manhattan
A 70-year-old Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was...
Colorado man killed in semi-SUV crash Wednesday in central Kansas
Kansas Tourism: Kids activities in Manhattan, KS 03-23-23
Kansas Tourism: Kids activities in Manhattan, KS 03-23-23