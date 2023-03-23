Kansas Children’s Discovery Center sets spring-break attendance record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a special traveling exhibit, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center set a spring-break attendance record this past week.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center officials on Wednesday said 7,461 visitors came to the museum from March 10 to 18.

Museum officials said a number of factors contributed to the record-breaking attendance, including the nationally traveling “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit.”

Officials said the “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” exhibit came from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center officials said the traveling exhibit is based on the award-winning PBS KIDS television series that follows the adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends.

The exhibit is sponsored locally by the Topeka Lodging Association.

More than a third of spring break visitors lived outside of Shawnee County.

In addition to a spring break record, the museum saw the single largest day attendance with 1,192 visitors on March 16, when a free admission night took place.

The free admission night, sponsored by Evergy, saw 386 visitors come to the museum after 5 p.m., when they were able to play at no charge

The museum offers free nights on the third Thursday of each month, sponsored by local businesses.

Spring break programming included seven different science programs to help children experience engineering, chemistry, art, and math.

The museum also had a Sensory Friendly Sunday morning in which children with autism or special sensory needs could come to the museum for a calm, sensory-friendly playtime just at no charge.

The nonprofit Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened in 2011 at 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Since it opened, the museum has seen more than 800,000 visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries.

