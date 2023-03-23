K-State University holds “All In” Day

By Joseph Robben
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - All In for K-State was held today, the university’s day of giving, to raise funds to bring financial education to all new students, equipping them with the knowledge they need to make smart decisions and relieve some stress.

Funds raised will support an expanded effort of the nationally recognized Powercat Financial peer-to-peer counseling and a pilot program offering a zero-credit financial literacy course to incoming students. The initiative also includes embedding student financial specialists in university housing and programs to guide students in need of the proper resources.

From cobbling together a monthly budget to dodging credit pitfalls, college students have a lot to learn about money. According to the 2020 Study on Collegiate Financial Wellness, 33% of K-State students surveyed have considered dropping out because of finances, and 69% of them feel stressed about finances.

”At Kansas State, we try to provide the highest value for a degree granted and we believe that tooling our students not to just have a degree to get a job but how to negotiate that and how to live a whole life thereafter is a promise that we should keep,” said Eric Holderness, senior associate vice president of development for the foundation.

By contributing to this year’s All In for K-State, you’re helping students get a handle on their finances, benefitting them today and for the rest of their lives.

K-State University holds "All In" day
