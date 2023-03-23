K-State prepares for Sweet Sixteen against Michigan State

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - 3-seed Kansas state is set to take on 7-seed Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, and this team says that even now they still feel like they have a chip on their shoulder. They’ve been playing like it, too.

“We came into the tournament knowing that no one thought we were gonna be here, so we still have a lot to prove, and we still have goals that we hope to accomplish,” said Ismael Massoud. “So we wanna say we’re still hunting, and we’re the ones chasing other people too.”

The Spartan’s biggest threat is the experience Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo brings to the table. This is his 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and knows his way around the postseason.

“There’s always some nerves going up against a good team,” said Tykei Greene. “But we just wanna trust our work and trust in what we’ve got planned, and just keep throwing jabs.”

The Wildcats say they know the key to getting this win, and it’s stopping Michigan State’s guards from beyond the arc.

“They play really fast in transition, good rebounding team,” said David N’Guessan. “They got more shooters I feel like, so we gotta be aware of where they are at all times.”

“Coach Tang got some experience too,” said Cam Carter. “Just keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve been a good three-point guarding team all year, and we’re gonna continue that.”

The Spartans have succeeded in silencing strong point guards this season, but Markquis Nowell is ready for the challenge.

“I mean I’m not really focused on what they did in the past against other good point guards. I played in the toughest league in the country which is the Big 12. You have all types of Hall of Fame coaches that scouted me and tried to stop me. So I don’t think that’s gonna be an issue. This game is gonna be Kansas State Wildcats vs Michigan State and I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win a basketball game.”

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

