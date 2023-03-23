K-State open house shares hands-on campus life experience

Kansas State University is offering to the public the opportunity to explore the campus at the All-University Open House.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is offering to the public the opportunity to explore the campus at the All-University Open House.

Kansas State University announced the All-University Open House will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Manhattan campus with activities, learning, fun, and food. The event for all ages is an opportunity to explore K-State while getting an insider’s look at the university’s academic programs, student organizations, and campus life.

“K-State Open House is a popular tradition that showcases all K-State has to offer,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management at K-State. “As an educational and research leader, K-State offers great value to students, and this event is an opportunity for their work and passions to shine.”

Kansas State University said the event offers a mix of activities, projects, displays, demonstrations, food, and entertainment. Tours of campus and on-campus housing will also be available throughout the day.

Kansas State University said the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering invites visitors to get a sneak peek of this year’s student-build formula car and watch several student competitions. Don’t miss the College of Agriculture’s bug petting zoo, and take the shuttle to the grain science department’s north complex to enjoy a free lunch. Many additional dining and snack options are available across campus.

Kansas State University said to test your balance and coordination with the College of Health and Human Services and tour the nursing program facilities. Graduate students in the communication sciences and disorders department will provide free hearing screenings at 127 Campus Creek Complex.

The College of Arts and Sciences will feature many displays throughout campus, including interactive art projects and the English department’s custom poetry from the Poet-in-a-Box.

While visiting the College of Business Administration, anyone can grab a snack and take a turn at the bounce house obstacle course.

Test your paper airplane skills and explore a living wax museum with the College of Education. The College of Architecture, Planning & Design’s events include BOXhattan, which offers visitors a chance to try their hand at city planning.

Take a walk to the College of Veterinary Medicine complex to see a variety of exhibits and activities. Children may bring their stuffed animals in for “treatment,” and visitors of all ages can learn about pet first aid and how to diagnose sick patients.

Kansas State University said to visit k-state.edu/openhouse for the full schedule of events and to learn more.

