K-State fans gather in NYC before Sweet Sixteen

NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - It may be a long distance from the little apple to the big apple, but K-State fans have certainly showed up in NYC to cheer on the ‘Cats in the Sweet Sixteen.

“There was a lot of people as we were walking through the airport that were going ‘Go K-State or go ‘Cats’ and it’s just been really fun,” said K-State Alumni Association President Amy Button-Renz. “A lot of the people here though today, are actually people that live in New York. And this is actually where they gather to watch the ‘Cats for either football or basketball.”

“We host all of our football and basketball watch parties here at Store House. We have quite a few alumni here in the city surprisingly from Kansas,” said watch party coordinator Kyle Fleming. “It’s great to get us all together here and cheer on the ‘Cats. We travel well, and there’s gonna be a lot of us there tonight supporting the ‘Cats.”

The fans, as per usual, had nothing but great things to say about head coach Jerome Tang.

“We are so proud and feel so blessed that he is our coach, because he put that team on his back,” said Button-Renz. “He’s elevated K-State basketball, and to watch him with the players go up into the stands after the games, it’s simply amazing. He is a true K-State wildcat.”

The fans are confident about the game against Michigan State.

“We’re a good team. We have some great seniors, great coach under Jerome Tang, and we’re gonna go and give it our best.”

The game tips off at 5:30 p.m. CT.

