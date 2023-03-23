It’s been one year since Jerome Tang was named head coach at K-State

NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - When Jerome Tang arrived in New York City with his team to get ready for the Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday, he was also celebrating another occasion: his one-year anniversary as K-State’s head coach.

“We believed in him from day one. We believed in his vision that he had for us two and the program. And to see that we’re taking the floor in the Sweet Sixteen, it’s just a blessing,” said Markquis Nowell.

His players flipped roles, and voiced how proud they are of Coach Tang for everything he’s accomplished in his first year.

“Very grateful to have him as a coach, and to have him lead us into great things,” said Tykei Greene. “I’m very proud of him, even though I’m the player of his, but I’m proud of him for what he’s done and what he’s accomplished this year.”

Coach Tang did something with the transfer portal that’s never been done so successfully in college basketball. His guys knew what they were buying into when he was recruiting them.

“I remember when I came here when he was recruiting me, he was talking about, ‘no I ain’t came here to rebuild I came here to elevate.’ And to see that’s exactly what he’s doing, everything he said, it’s just really cool to see,” said David N’Guessan.

This time last year he only had a locker room of two guys to introduce himself to. Now he’s got a full staff, a roster of 15, and an entire fanbase behind him.

“Seeing that he waited his turn, just trusting his process. He could’ve definitely had higher jobs he wanted but he knew what was the best fit for him,” said Keyontae Johnson. “I’m really proud of him. For a first year head coach, I’ve never seen nothing like this. So just blessed to be part of the history he’s making, and part of a team that he’ll never forget.”

The Naismith Coach of the Year finalist says he and his guys just don’t want to stop playing together yet.

“I want our guys to have incredible experiences that have nothing to do with winning and losing,” Coach Tang said. “For them to understand that there’s a great life for them after the ball stops bouncing, but they’ve got to be great men and great husbands and great fathers.”

They’ll continue the historic season on Thursday against Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.