Human remains identified in Wilson County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman whose remains were discovered by hunters on March 16 in rural Wilson County.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the woman has been identified as Stephanie Willard, 43, of Fredonia, Kan.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation said anyone who had contact with Stephanie Willard in the past three weeks is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

