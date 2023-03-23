Handgun stolen during car burglary in Manhattan

Riley County police are investigating the theft of a handgun during a vehicle burglary that was...
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a handgun during a vehicle burglary that was reported Wednesday on the northwest side of Manhattan.(RCPD)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a vehicle burglary in which a handgun was stolen, authorities said.

The burglary was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Buckingham Street, on the northwest side of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, a 28-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his Glock .22 pistol was stolen from inside the vehicle.

The estimated loss in the case was approximately $500, authorities said.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

