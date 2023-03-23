Funeral service set for two-year-old involved in fatal crash in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services have been scheduled for Ximena Perez, a two-year-old girl who was involved in a fatal collision in southeast Topeka, Kan.

Davidson Funeral Home and Cremation Services said a rosary for Perez will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church, located at 134 NE Lake St. in Topeka. Mass will follow the rosary, and a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.

Perez passed away after being hit by a car on Tuesday, March 21, in the 3100 block of SE California Ave, according to authorities from the Topeka Police Department.

Perez’s obituary can be found at https://www.davidsonfuneral.com/obituary/ximena-mejia.

