Funeral service set for two-year-old involved in fatal crash in SE Topeka
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services have been scheduled for Ximena Perez, a two-year-old girl who was involved in a fatal collision in southeast Topeka, Kan.
Davidson Funeral Home and Cremation Services said a rosary for Perez will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church, located at 134 NE Lake St. in Topeka. Mass will follow the rosary, and a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.
Perez passed away after being hit by a car on Tuesday, March 21, in the 3100 block of SE California Ave, according to authorities from the Topeka Police Department.
Perez’s obituary can be found at https://www.davidsonfuneral.com/obituary/ximena-mejia.
