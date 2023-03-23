Fourth Jayhawk enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Joe Yesufu becomes the latest player who will not be rejoining Kansas’ roster next season.

Yesufu joins Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr. and Zach Clemence all in the portal.

Yesufu played in 69 games over two seasons with the Jayhawks. In his KU career, he averaged 3.1 points, 1.4 assists and shot 35.5 percent from the floor.

He scored in double figures four times this year in those 35 games he played in. Also, those three starts Yesufu drew, they were in place of Kevin McCullar Jr.

You may remember, Yesufu transferred from Drake after spending two seasons there before transferring to Kansas.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.