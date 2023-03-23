Colorado man killed in semi-SUV crash Wednesday in central Kansas

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of K-156 and K-140 highways, about one-and-a-half miles south of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was eastbound on K-140 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2006 Peterbilt semi-trailer that was southbound on K-156.

The driver of the Toyota, Donald J. Svita, 70, of Pueblo, Colo., was transported to Ellsworth Medical Center in Ellsworth, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Svita wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Luke W. Johnson, 39, of Randolph, was transported to Ellsworth Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

