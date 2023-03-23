Colorado man killed in semi-SUV crash Wednesday in central Kansas

A 70-year-old Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was...
A 70-year-old Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.(KWTX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of K-156 and K-140 highways, about one-and-a-half miles south of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was eastbound on K-140 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2006 Peterbilt semi-trailer that was southbound on K-156.

The driver of the Toyota, Donald J. Svita, 70, of Pueblo, Colo., was transported to Ellsworth Medical Center in Ellsworth, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Svita wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Luke W. Johnson, 39, of Randolph, was transported to Ellsworth Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in south Topeka
Adrian J. Martinez
Man convicted of New Year’s Eve fatal DUI crash sentenced to prison

Latest News

Kansas Tourism: Kids activities in Manhattan, KS 03-23-23
Kansas Tourism: Kids activities in Manhattan, KS 03-23-23
A woman who was reported uninjured was rescued from her car after a single-vehicle crash early...
Woman rescued from car after early-morning crash west of Topeka
An investigation that began in December led to six arrests on Mar. 22.
More than four arrested in Miami and Linn County drug bust
Skylor, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Skylor