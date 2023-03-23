College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning at 317 S.W. Tyler near downtown Topeka.
Cause of downtown Topeka fire remains under investigation
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the...
Human remains identified in Wilson County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in south Topeka
Adrian J. Martinez
Man convicted of New Year’s Eve fatal DUI crash sentenced to prison

Latest News

Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience.
Boy rescued from a sewer describes 'scary' experience
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
A 70-year-old Colorado man was killed Wednesday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was...
Colorado man killed in semi-SUV crash Wednesday in central Kansas