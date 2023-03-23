Ceremony, program will honor Vietnam-era veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam-era veterans are invited to be the honored guests at a ceremony Saturday, March 25 at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field.

Ray Rhodd retired as a Lt. Col. and earned a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam. He and Sheli Sweeney visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the event, and why it’s so important to ensure those who served know they are appreciated.

The Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Ceremony is Saturday, March 25. It starts at 9 am with coffee and rolls, followed by a program at 10 a.m. Attendees also may enjoy lunch and share stories, all Vietnam-era veterans will receive a special pin.

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard is at 125 SE Airport Dr. at Forbes Field in Topeka.

RSVP for the lunch to rhoddrl2@gmail.com or by calling 785-640-8751.

