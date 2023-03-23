Aspiring thespians learn performing arts at annual TPAC clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young thespians interested in the theatre world learned all facets of the industry through a clinic with the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The kids participated in workshops focusing on acting, costumes, makeup, and the technical side of theatre. TPAC offers the experience from January through March every year, allowing the kids to use their vivid imagination.

“I think it is a really important thing because it opens their minds to more than what they see on tv or more than what they might see in a game or a movie and allows them to use their imagination and expand their thoughts of what they could possibly do,” said Blair Adams, TPAC’s director of event services.

According to TPAC, the program started 28 years ago, in 1995, with 300 students. It was created with help from Topekans Irving and the late Beth Sheffel, who wanted to create the program in memory of their daughter Anita.

Now the program has grown even larger. Roughly 2,349 students participated in the program back in 2013, according to TPAC.

The students even got lunch and watched a live performance at the clinic. Thursday’s clinic featured a rendition of “The Three Little Pigs.”

Blair Adams, TPAC’s director of event services, says he has seen firsthand how TPAC’s staff can leave a lasting impact on the students.

“When [I was] at a local store — ran into a young person who was in school and told me about how almost 20 years ago, they remembered me as one of the Sheffel Theatre Instructors, and it opened their eyes to not only a little bit of theatre they wanted to do,” said Adams. “They ended up at Washburn University in the theatre department. They told me it really helped them see that there [are] things in the Topeka community for them, and they didn’t have to leave Topeka for the great experiences that they wanted.”

Admission to join the clinics is $6.50.

To learn more about the program and how to be added to the waiting list, click HERE.

