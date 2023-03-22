WU business students present social business ideas

Washburn University students compete in the first annual Community Innovation Challenge.
By Bryan Grabauskas and David Oliver
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students tried their hand at social entrepreneurship this month.

Finalists for the School of Business’s Community Innovation Challenge presented their business ideas Tuesday night. 13 NEWS Anchor David Oliver emceed the new competition.

The teams were tasked developing a business idea that contributes to a social cause or issue. Ideas included a year-round underground community garden, a safer alternative to e-cigarettes to help people quit smoking, and a resource that connects companies with under-utilized tax credits for employee daycare services.

The Topeka Community Foundation provided each winner with a cash prize to help turn the student ideas into reality.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
FILE
Suspect shot after attempt to barrel through Fort Riley main gate
Topeka Fire Department crews on Monday morning used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to help Kansas...
‘Black box’ recovered Monday from car involved in fatal crash on US-75 highway
Man in custody following a search warrant by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Joint search warrant leads to location of 3 stolen vehicles and drugs
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence Police investigate death in homeless camp
City Council approves additional funding for Polk-Quincy viaduct project
City Council approves additional funding for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
WU business students present social business ideas
WU business students present social business ideas
KS Legislature Wrap: Tensions flare over anti-vaccine bill, House Committee advances...
KS Legislature Wrap: Tensions flare over anti-vaccine bill, House Committee advances anti-abortion bills
Capper Foundation acquires Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand job training
Capper Foundation acquires Dialogue Coffee Shop to expand job training