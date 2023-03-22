WU business students present social business ideas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students tried their hand at social entrepreneurship this month.

Finalists for the School of Business’s Community Innovation Challenge presented their business ideas Tuesday night. 13 NEWS Anchor David Oliver emceed the new competition.

The teams were tasked developing a business idea that contributes to a social cause or issue. Ideas included a year-round underground community garden, a safer alternative to e-cigarettes to help people quit smoking, and a resource that connects companies with under-utilized tax credits for employee daycare services.

The Topeka Community Foundation provided each winner with a cash prize to help turn the student ideas into reality.

