Wet interstate blamed for rear-end collision that hospitalized one

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Wet roadways have been blamed for a rear-end collision on a Kansas City metro interstate that sent one woman to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to the area of the I-635 and I-35 interchange with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Flor Erazo, 29, of Junction City, and a 2007 Lincoln Town Car driven by Elena Williams-Mendoza, 58, of Omaha, Neb., were headed south on I-635.

Due to light rain, wet roadways and upcoming traffic slowing down, KHP said Erazo’s vehicle rear-ended Williams-Mendoza’s.

Officials noted that Erazo escaped the crash without injury, however, Williams-Mendoza was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

