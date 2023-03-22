Wednesday forecast: Wide range in highs from north to south

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall forecast continues with several chances for rain and remaining unseasonably cool for this time of year. Confidence still remains low to medium when it comes to specific rain details (when and where the best chances of rain will exist each day) so we’ll have to continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis.

Taking Action:

Patchy drizzle and very light rain remains possible through the morning mainly north of I-70, likely will be less than 0.05″.

As of now the best chances for rain to monitor that could impact outdoor plans would be Friday and Sunday but this could change as we get closer to those days so keep checking back for updates.

The risk for lightning and especially severe weather has diminished however the chance a wintry mix could exist especially Sunday into Sunday night still remains possible however impacts will be minimal.



The forecast remains on track with the overall chances for rain remaining high but chances each day remaining low and no particular day with widespread moderate to heavy rain. With all of our rain chances combined for the next 8 days, most spots will likely end up in the range of receiving 0.25″-0.75″.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy along and north of I-70, some partial clearing could exist south of I-70. highs will only be in the low 50s near the Nebraska border, closer to the upper 50s-low 60s near I-70 with upper 70s near I-35. Winds E/N 5-15 mph (southerly wind south of the front where it will get warm). If this warm front pushes slightly closer or just north of I-70, highs could easily be much warmer especially in Topeka and possibly Manhattan but right now erring on the side of staying cooler and just north of the front.

Wide range in temps from a warm front (WIBW)

Tonight: Can’t completely rule out a few showers/storms however most spots will be dry. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday which will keep temperatures cool to end the work week with rain ending by Saturday morning.

As of now will keep it dry Saturday but latest models are hinting at a low chance for rain during the day. Think the better chance for rain will be on Sunday so Saturday would be the pick day of the weekend to enjoy any outdoor activities.

