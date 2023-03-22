Two hospitalized after SUV hits semi, slides on top of barrier wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an SUV hit the diesel tanks of a semi-truck and slid on top of nearly 30 sections of a barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.4 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Samantha Ramirez, 36, of Kansas City, had veered to the right of her lane and hit the diesel tanks of a 2021 Volvo semi-truck driven by Jacques Saint Martin, 34, of Orlando, Fla.

KHP said this caused Ramirez’s SUV to ricochet back to the left and hit the concrete barrier wall. The force of the impact pushed the car on top of the wall where it slid for nearly 30 sections.

Officials indicated that Ramirez and Saint Martin were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.