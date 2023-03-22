Two hospitalized after SUV hits semi, slides on top of barrier wall

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an SUV hit the diesel tanks of a semi-truck and slid on top of nearly 30 sections of a barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.4 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Samantha Ramirez, 36, of Kansas City, had veered to the right of her lane and hit the diesel tanks of a 2021 Volvo semi-truck driven by Jacques Saint Martin, 34, of Orlando, Fla.

KHP said this caused Ramirez’s SUV to ricochet back to the left and hit the concrete barrier wall. The force of the impact pushed the car on top of the wall where it slid for nearly 30 sections.

Officials indicated that Ramirez and Saint Martin were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka

Latest News

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
Crews respond to morning crash in South Topeka
FILE
Wet interstate blamed for rear-end collision that hospitalized one
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail Health prepares to meet surveyors for national recognition
Officials in Brown Co. receive new bulletproof vests on March 21, 2023.
National organization donates new bulletproof vests to Brown Co. officials