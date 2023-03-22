Two honored as Gov. proclaims Armed Forces Day, Vietnam War Veterans Day

Governor Laura Kelly proclaims March 22, 2023, as Armed Forces Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area veterans were honored at a ceremony to proclaim Wednesday, March 22, Armed Forces Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, March 22, that she met with the Military Council and hosted a ceremony to proclaim the day as Armed Forces Appreciation Day and Vietnam War Veterans Day. Members hail from across the state and discussed how to improve the quality of life for military members, veterans and their families.

“As the daughter of a career Army officer, I cherish this ceremony because each year it gives me a chance to formally recognize the sacrifices our service members and their families make daily,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly also honored Nobel Lathrom, of Perry, and Philip Preston, of Olathe, with the Kansas Vietnam Veteran Medallion. She said Lathrom served as a Sergeant Combat Engineer in the Army in Vietnam from April 1969 to April 1970. Preston was Sergeant Security Force - Cobra Team in the Army in Vietnam from March 1966 to December 1969.

“Kansans have a long tradition of military service and of supporting the military,” Kelly said. “It is my honor to recognize the patriotism of Nobel, Philip, and all Kansas Vietnam veterans.”

To read a full copy of the proclamation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

