Topeka Zoo hosting Elite 8 watch party, memorabilia auction fundraiser

The Topeka Zoo will host an Elite 8 watch party from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers hope K-State will be part of the focus Saturday for an event at the Topeka Zoo.

They’re hosting an Elite 8 watch party and silent auction.

Elaine Schwartz and Jared Bednar visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of the event. Schwartz also shared how the more than 100 items of sports memorabilia that are part of the auction came to be part of the event.

The Elite 8 Watch Party benefit for Topeka Zoo is 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the zoo’s Kay McFarland Japanese Garden. Attendees will enjoy the games, a taco bar, and an exclusive memorabilia auction for their $50 tickets. You do not need to buy a ticket to take part in the bidding online. Find ticket info and the auction at topekazoo.org/Elite8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Two-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County

Latest News

Live at Five
The Topeka Zoo is hosting an Elite 8 watch party and sports memorabilia auction.
Topeka Zoo hosting Elite 8 watch party, memorabilia auction fundraiser
Cooler temperatures tomorrow
Scattered rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
Dr. Joy DeGruy speaks with Washburn faculty in a workshop about healing racial trauma.
Educator visits Washburn to spark conversations of racial healing