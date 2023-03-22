Topeka Zoo hosting Elite 8 watch party, memorabilia auction fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers hope K-State will be part of the focus Saturday for an event at the Topeka Zoo.

They’re hosting an Elite 8 watch party and silent auction.

Elaine Schwartz and Jared Bednar visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of the event. Schwartz also shared how the more than 100 items of sports memorabilia that are part of the auction came to be part of the event.

The Elite 8 Watch Party benefit for Topeka Zoo is 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the zoo’s Kay McFarland Japanese Garden. Attendees will enjoy the games, a taco bar, and an exclusive memorabilia auction for their $50 tickets. You do not need to buy a ticket to take part in the bidding online. Find ticket info and the auction at topekazoo.org/Elite8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.