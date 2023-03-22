Three hospitalized following 3-vehicle collision on Wichita highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries, after a 3-vehicle collision in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 96 and Hillside Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Dae H. Song, 68, of Wichita, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Zachary H. Fox, 35, of Park City, and a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lyana J. Toppins, 79, of Wichita, were all headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that Song’s vehicle came to a stop in the lane of traffic. Fox attempted to yield to him, however, he was rear-ended by Toppins’ Suburban. This caused Fox’s Jeep to hit Song’s Prius and then the retaining wall.

Officials said Song and the passenger in his car, Young Song, 64, of Wichita, both escaped the crash without injury. Meanwhile, Fox was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries and Toppins and her passenger, Bobby E. Toppins, 73, of Wichita, were both taken with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

