Theft of trailer, camping gear leaves Manhattan man out $10K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a stolen trailer and camping gear that cost the owner about $10,000.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 66-year-old man who reported his white enclosed Doolittle Trailer that contained camping gear had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $10,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they have been encouraged to report it to the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

