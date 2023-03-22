TCT’s ‘Bravo’ fundraiser raises money for upcoming shows & talent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporters of the arts were treated to the talents of local performers Wednesday afternoon.

The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year called “Bravo,” giving people updates on their activities, thanking its donors, and gaining new donors.

During the fundraiser, attendees watched the musical stylings of David Scroggins, heard stories from many performers of how the Topeka Civic Theatre has impacted their lives, and heard from youth actress Brooklyn Rupp — after she took the stage with her castmates from ‘Into the Woods Junior,” which is currently on stage at Helen Hocker Theatre.

Attendees also were treated to a performance from TCT’s current mainstage production, “Something Rotten.”

TCT’s president and CEO, Vickie Brokke, remarked how awe-inspiring it is to see the impact theatre can bring to the community.

“Every day with my position, I get to see the profound impact Topeka Civic Theater has on our community, our quality of life, our patrons, how uplifting it is for them to come in here and see a show and leave a happy, our volunteers it gives them a creative outlet, but most important are kids,” said Brokke. “Our kids that find their voice, their confidence.”

