Stormont Vail Health prepares to meet surveyors for national recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is preparing to welcome surveyors to meet with team members and decide if the health network makes the cut for national recognition.

Stormont Vail Health says that it will host surveyors from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program between May 1 and 3. The health network has received the prestigious recognition from the program three times before - in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The health network indicated that the Magnet Recognition Program honors healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practices. Core values like empowerment, pride, mentoring, nurturing, respect, integrity and teamwork are shown in these organizations.

Stormont Vail noted that it applied for redesignation with the submission of documentation that detailed stories and evidence that it meets ANCC criteria. During their visit, it said surveyors will meet nurses and team members to learn about the network’s operations and culture.

