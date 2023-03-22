Stormont Vail Health prepares to meet surveyors for national recognition

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is preparing to welcome surveyors to meet with team members and decide if the health network makes the cut for national recognition.

Stormont Vail Health says that it will host surveyors from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program between May 1 and 3. The health network has received the prestigious recognition from the program three times before - in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The health network indicated that the Magnet Recognition Program honors healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practices. Core values like empowerment, pride, mentoring, nurturing, respect, integrity and teamwork are shown in these organizations.

Stormont Vail noted that it applied for redesignation with the submission of documentation that detailed stories and evidence that it meets ANCC criteria. During their visit, it said surveyors will meet nurses and team members to learn about the network’s operations and culture.

For more information about the upcoming visit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka

Latest News

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
Crews respond to morning crash in South Topeka
FILE
Wet interstate blamed for rear-end collision that hospitalized one
FILE
Two hospitalized after SUV hits semi, slides on top of barrier wall
Officials in Brown Co. receive new bulletproof vests on March 21, 2023.
National organization donates new bulletproof vests to Brown Co. officials