Stormont Vail Flint Hills welcomes new team members from the Philippines

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health’s Flint Hills Campus has welcomed some new team members who traveled across the globe to work and make a home in Junction City.

Stormont Vail Health says the proverb, “it takes a village,” has become ingrained in the Flint Hills Campus team’s minds. The team understands that it takes many people who work together to achieve a common goal.

When news hit that lab staff t the Flint Hills Campus would welcome four new technicians from the Philippines, the proverb rang true.

Stormont Vail said moving to Kansas from the Phillipines is a large undertaking with many unknowns. The team wasted no time planning on how to make their new teammates feel welcome and at home in Junction City.

Officials noted that not only did the team help the new members find housing, but also made them move-in ready before their arrival. A list of more than 50 items was posted and in less than 24 hours, the signup sheet was full. Donations included everything from washers and dryers to pots and pans.

Stormont Vail indicated that the new team members were met at the Kansas City airport and welcomed by Regional Manager of Laboratory Services Ruth Ela Cruz.

To learn more about the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus and its new team members, click HERE.

