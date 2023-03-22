Shop Kansas Farms launch new website to celebrate National Agriculture Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau’s Shop Kansas Farms launched a new website today to celebrate National Agriculture Day.

Kansas Farm Bureau said the website, www.shopkansasfarms.com, features a searchable map so consumers can find food items from farmers near them.

“Shop Kansas Farms is a trusted brand for consumers when it comes to buying directly from Kansas farmers and ranchers,” said Meagan Cramer, director of communications and marketing for Kansas Farm Bureau. “We couldn’t think of a better day to roll out this new website. We’re celebrating our Kansas agriculturists and helping consumers connect with farmers near them.”

Kansas Farm Bureau said the new website lets consumers find farm listings based on cities, counties, regions, and categories. It also provides new options for sellers.

“From the beginning of Shop Kansas Farms, we heard businesses wanted opportunities outside of the viral Facebook group to connect directly with consumers,” Rick McNary, SKF founder, says. “The new website provides a host of ways they can get their businesses in front of customers.”

New items include upgrades for sellers to purchase premium listings on the front page, the ability to be listed at the top of individual categories and the opportunity to list their farms under more than one category.

Sellers and buyers of Kansas food products should visit www.shopkansasfarms.com and celebrate Kansas farmers and ranchers.

