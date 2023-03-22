Sen. Moran: China is greatest foreign threat to democracy

Senator Jerry Moran addresses the Senate on March 22, 2023.
Senator Jerry Moran addresses the Senate on March 22, 2023.(Sen. Jerry Moran's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has warned legislative leaders to take action as China and Russia strengthen their alliance and China remains the nation’s greatest foreign threat to democracy.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping freshly ink an agreement to strengthen the alliance between countries, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) warned against China’s threat to America.

“The Chinese Communist Party led by Xi Jinping, the most powerful leader of the CCP since Chairman Mao, is on a determined, calculated mission to overtake the United States in fields that will shape the 21st century,” said Sen. Moran. “Beijing is intent that, rather than the United States of America influencing world events in a way that favors and bends towards our principles of a free and open world, they bend towards China’s authoritarian model.”

Moran outlined key areas that leaders should prioritize and strengthen to protect national security:

  • Ensure our military has the resources it needs to deter China and its partners
  • Vigilance in protecting the southern border
  • Prioritize U.S. manufacturing
  • Educate a technically skilled workforce
  • Produce critical food, tech, energy and medicine in the U.S.
  • Maintain a strong U.S. economy through trade
  • Increase support for allies and partners in the INDO-PACIFIC

