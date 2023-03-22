Robinhood teams up with K-State to invest in students’ futures

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Robinhood Markets has teamed up with Kansas State University to invest in the future of all students with a new financial literacy program.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, March 21, that Robinhood Markets, Inc., has partnered with its department of finance in the College of Business Administration to fund a 4-year financial education program for students.

K-State indicated that the program will begin with the 2023-24 school year and ties in with the current All In for K-State campaign to raise funds and expand financial literacy resources universitywide.

“Thanks to this generous donation from Robinhood, the department of finance is able to develop and enrich our curriculum to include financial literacy for athletes and other students wishing to learn about managing, controlling and growing their finances. We will be able to equip our students with these skills for use not only while at K-State but also after they embark on their chosen careers,” said Hardy Johnson, head of K-State’s department of finance. “Of particular emphasis are the financial concepts as they apply to student-athletes and the unique circumstances of working in the sports and entertainment industry. I have every confidence that the partnership between Robinhood and the finance department will be of incredible benefit to future graduates as they further strengthen the reputation of K-State’s College of Business Administration in the business community.”

The University noted that the partnership is part of Robinhood’s Money Drills initiative to make financial education coursework available for student-athletes nationwide. Through Money Drills, Robinhood will provide funds to support additional course sections of the finance department’s personal finance class specifically meant to support student-athletes, however, the curriculum is available for all students.

“We are thrilled to launch Money Drills with K-State and participate in this year’s All In campaign,” said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, vice president of external affairs at Robinhood Markets, Inc. “K-State is committed to making financial education more accessible across their campus, and we look forward to partnering with them.”

K-State said its focus on student well-being and Robinhood’s mission to provide financial education to college students makes a natural partnership to expand resources throughout the university.

“We are so grateful for the new partnership with Robinhood as we embark on a big goal of equipping every K-State student with financial competencies and life skills — whether it’s support when creating a college budget plan, making decisions about loans and repayments, to understanding compensation and benefits with job offers,” said Kathleen Hatch, Morrison family associate vice president for student well-being at K-State. “Every student has a different path and financial variables to navigate, and we are building out new opportunities to engage everyone on that journey in new ways.”

