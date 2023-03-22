Report finds Topeka has lowest cost of living out of largest cities in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a new report, Topeka has the lowest cost of living out of the largest cities in the U.S.

On Wednesday, March 22, rental matchmaker ApartmentList.com says it released its new report about the cost of living around the nation. A new interactive tool will also help those looking for a new place to call home as it examines the difference throughout the U.S.

According to the report, the overall cost of living in Topeka is 19% lower than the national average and the Capital City ranks as the cheapest among the 100 largest cities.

Across the nation, ApartmentList said housing is the most expensive need when it comes to the cost of living. In Topeka, however, costs are about 28% lower than the national average.

The report also found that when compared to the national average, groceries in Topeka are 19% cheaper, transportation costs 7% cheaper, health care is 3% cheaper and utilities are 4% cheaper. Topekans also spend about 22% less on miscellaneous items like haircuts, toiletries and appliance repairs.

For perspective, ApartmentList said those who live in San Francisco, the city with the highest cost of living, pay 83% more than the national average for the overall cost of living. Residents pay 208% more for housing, 29% more for utilities, 32% more for transportation, 27% more for health care, 32% more for groceries and 22% more for goods and services.

ApartmentList indicated that Mobile, Ala., and Oklahoma City followed Topeka as cities with the second and third-lowest cost of living.

For more information or to see how other cities compare, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.