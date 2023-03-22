Report finds resignation rates remain low in Kansas, high nationally

FILE
FILE(Michelle Gordon / DVIDS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While resignation rates in America remain high, a recent report has found that Kansas has the lowest rates in the region and some of the lowest rates in the nation.

With Americans quitting their jobs at unprecedented rates, even in the face of high inflation, on Wednesday, March 22, WalletHub.com says it released its updated report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignations.

WalletHub said it ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on how frequently employees leave their jobs.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas 35th overall with a resignation rate of 2.3% for the past month and 2.63% for the past year.

Oklahoma saw employees leave at the highest rate in the region as it came in 13th with a resignation rate of 2.9% for the past month and 3.29% for the past year.

Colorado ranked 25th overall with a resignation rate of 2.5% for the past month and 2.83% for the past year.

Missouri followed in 26th place with a resignation rate of 2.5% for the past month as well and 2.87% for the past year.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 31st overall with a resignation rate of 2.4% for the past month and 2.65% for the past year.

The report found stated where employees are quitting the quickest are:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Georgia
  3. Montana
  4. Alaska
  5. South Carolina

The report found the locations employees are more likely to stay at their jobs are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New York
  3. New Jersey
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Pennsylvania

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

