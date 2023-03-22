Report finds most states in region less innovative than others

FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that most states in the region may be less innovative than others.

With more than $600 billion spent in the U.S. each year on research and development, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, March 22, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Innovative States.

To find which states have more innovative success than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from the share of STEM professionals to research and development spending per capita.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked 38th overall with a WalletHub State Innovation Index of 32.69. The Sunflower State ranked 43rd in Human Capital and 35th in Innovation Environment.

Colorado ranked 6th overall with an Innovation Index of 64.13. It ranked 6th in Human Capital and 5th in Innovation Environment. The state is also home to the fifth-highest share of STEM professionals as well as the fourth-best eighth graders in math and science. It also had the fifth-highest share of technology companies.

Missouri ranked 36th overall with an Innovation Index of 34.72. It ranked 37th in Human Capital and 27th in Innovation Environment.

Nebraska ranked 44th overall with an Innovation Index of 30.43. It ranked 38th in Human Capital and 45th in Innovation Environment. The state is home to the third lowest share of science and engineering graduates older than 25.

Oklahoma ranked 46th overall with an Innovation Index of 29.47. It ranked 48th in Human Capital and 38th in Innovation Environment. The state is home to the second-lowest share of science and engineering graduates older than 25.

The report found that the most innovative locations are:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Washington
  4. Maryland
  5. California

The report found that the least innovative states are:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Louisiana
  3. North Dakota
  4. West Virginia
  5. Arkansas

To see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to a collision in the 3100 block of SE California St. on March 21, 2023.
Avoid the Area: 2-year-old dies in fatal SE Topeka collision
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
Teen charged with murder for Topeka shooting that killed 8th grader
Hoops Hoopla
Hoops Hoopla! Show us your team spirit!
Aerial crews dump water on a 300-400 acre wildfire in Riley Co. on March 20, 2023.
Local emergency declared for scorched portion of Riley County
Jose A. Mendoza-Campos
One arrested after officials nearly hit during chase through Topeka

Latest News

Officials in Brown Co. receive new bulletproof vests on March 21, 2023.
National organization donates new bulletproof vests to Brown Co. officials
FILE
Three hospitalized following 3-vehicle collision on Wichita highway
Crews in Eudora extinguish a mobile home fire on March 21, 2023.
One hospitalized following Eudora mobile home fire
FILE
One hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision on I-70 in Central Kansas