Report finds most states in region less innovative than others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that most states in the region may be less innovative than others.

With more than $600 billion spent in the U.S. each year on research and development, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, March 22, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Innovative States.

To find which states have more innovative success than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from the share of STEM professionals to research and development spending per capita.

Kansas ranked 38th overall with a WalletHub State Innovation Index of 32.69. The Sunflower State ranked 43rd in Human Capital and 35th in Innovation Environment.

Colorado ranked 6th overall with an Innovation Index of 64.13. It ranked 6th in Human Capital and 5th in Innovation Environment. The state is also home to the fifth-highest share of STEM professionals as well as the fourth-best eighth graders in math and science. It also had the fifth-highest share of technology companies.

Missouri ranked 36th overall with an Innovation Index of 34.72. It ranked 37th in Human Capital and 27th in Innovation Environment.

Nebraska ranked 44th overall with an Innovation Index of 30.43. It ranked 38th in Human Capital and 45th in Innovation Environment. The state is home to the third lowest share of science and engineering graduates older than 25.

Oklahoma ranked 46th overall with an Innovation Index of 29.47. It ranked 48th in Human Capital and 38th in Innovation Environment. The state is home to the second-lowest share of science and engineering graduates older than 25.

The report found that the most innovative locations are:

Washington, D.C. Massachusetts Washington Maryland California

The report found that the least innovative states are:

Mississippi Louisiana North Dakota West Virginia Arkansas

