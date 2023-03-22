RCPD searches for man who stole $600 from bowling alley pool table

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a man who stole about $600 from a pool table at a bowling alley in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says that just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officials were called to Little Apple Lanes in the 500 block of Richards Dr. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees of the business reported an unknown man had broken into a pool table and stolen money from inside.

RCPD indicated that about $600 had been taken.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

